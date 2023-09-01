Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced its readiness to sponsor the 2023 edition of Ofala Festival in furtherance of its support for the cultures and traditions of the Nigerian people.

At a press conference attended by senior palace chiefs and members of the Ofala Festival Organising Committee at the Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday, the digital solutions provider disclosed that its support for the yearly event drives from its faith in the nation’s huge cultural heritage and its potential to create employment as well as boost revenue generation.

Globacom noted: “We are committed to supporting efforts aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of our country. This is why we have consistently supported prominent festivals such as Ofala and Ojude Oba over these years. We believe that these festivals, if well promoted, will help boost Nigeria’s tourism industry as they will attract tourists who will be willing to come around to witness these festivals. Their presence will be a booster for hotels, restaurants, tour guides, arts markets and several other sectors whose trade will be in demand. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will also be created along the line.” The company referred to the Year 2020 data from the World Tourism Organization, saying that Nigeria is listed as 52nd on the list of top 55 tourism nations globally. According to Globacom, “Interestingly, the Travel and Tourism market in Nigeria has been projected to grow by 6.13 percent between 2023 and 2027, resulting in a market volume of nearly US$4 in 2027.

If we continue to focus on promoting the best of our values for the world, nothing stops Nigeria from moving up to the Top 10 Tourism greats among the comity of nations within the next few years”.

The Festival’s Strategic Marketing and Communication Committee Chairman, Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, explained during the press conference that the Obi of Onitsha had approved the theme of this year’s Ofala Festival as “Better, Stronger and Together”. The theme emphasises the relevance of cooperation and unity in attaining societal goals and objectives.

The 2023 Ofala Festival is billed for Ime Obi, Onitsha, Anambra State, from October 14 to 15, 2023. It is a customary obligation performed by The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, as a two-day celebration will comprise the Iru Ofala on October 14 and the Azu Ofala the next