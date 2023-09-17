From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

Lalong directed the Department of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations to schedule a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday, September 18, 2023.

The Minister stated that it was crucial that the Unions meet with the Government to resolve all outstanding issues in order to prevent further economic disruption. The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Olajide Oshundun, disclosed this in a statement over the weekend.

According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It would be recalled that the Minister had invited the two Labour centres for talks to avert the 2 day strike held between 5th and 6th September, but only the TUC showed up for the meeting.