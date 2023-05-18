…Over 50 children, women killed, houses burnt, Mutfwang condemn terror

From Gyang Bere and Jude Dangwam, Jos

Monday, May 15, 2023, was not a pleasant day for the people of Fungzai and Kubat villages of Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, where over 50 persons were killed during a midnight attack by suspected herdsmen.

The unfortunate development, which appears to be the return of Janjaweed on the Plateau, has thrown the agrarian communities into confusion, agony and pain as victims, who are mostly women and children, were slaughtered in cold blood.

The relations watched in utter disbelief the calamity that befall the communities: how the lifeless bodies of little children, women, youths and even the aged were lowered into a pit for mass burial.

Event when the mass burial was going on, there was high tension and apprehension in the adjourning villages as normalcy was yet to return to the affected communities. The situation affected neighboring villages and districts such as Panyam, Pushit and Gindiri, all in Mangu Local Government Area.

Ephraim Samson, from Fungzai, lost four members of his family, and believed that the coordinated attack was orchestrated to wipe the entire communities out, saying that the victims were ambushed while fleeing from a troubled community.

He said: “Some were trapped inside a vehicle by the Fulani bandits, shot at random and ensured that everybody was dead. This is sad and very unfortunate; we have never experienced this kind of thing. We are asking for intervention.”

Another man from Kubat, who gave his name as Bulus Ayuba, lost six members of his family. He described the killings as war against innocent citizens who committed no crime.

“I am speechless, it appears we are in a war situation. I lost six members of my family. You can imagine how innocent children, women and others were killed for no just cause, with no effort to calm the situation,” he said.

The police confirmed the gruesome killings on Tuesday and said the attackers fled after a heavy gun duel with security agents, leaving behind four motorcycles they used for the attack as well as a Sharon vehicle, among other items recovered by the team of joint security operatives.

The police commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, could not state the number of casualties in the attack.

He said the unfortunate incident took place in Bwoi District of Mangu LGA, which claimed the lives of yet to be identified persons from various villages within the area.

“On 15/05/2023 at about 1156hrs, a distress call was received from one of our police officers in charge of Tanknale village of Mangu LGA that some unknown gunmen were shooting sporadically in a nearby village.

“Upon receipt of this information, we immediately mobilized all command assets to the scene to ensure that the suspects were arrested and brought to book. Further information from the assistant commissioner of police in charge of the State CID, Bawa Sale, who was also present at the scene, reveals that with help from other security agencies in the command a very hot chase was given to the hoodlums.

“Due to our heavy firepower, the hoodlums abandoned about four motorcycles, which are presently in the custody of the STF and one Sharon vehicle with Plateau State registration number MGU 988 HK and some items used for their nefarious activities.

“As we speak, the culprits are on the run, while our officers are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralized and if possible, arrested,” the commissioner explained.

Shortly after, on Wednesday, the police commissioner, represented by Alabo, disclosed that five persons were arrested in connection with the killings, while a security agent sustained gunshot wounds in a brave struggle with one of the attackers.

“In the wake of attacks in some villages and adjoining areas of Mangu LGA, we have made more reinforcement from DOPS Plateau Command, MOPOL 8, CTU, NSCDC and Operation Rainbow all teams led by the very dutiful, tireless and hard-working deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations, DCP Emmanuel Ado, area commander John Sendere and troops from STF were mobilized to the area, which has now led to the subjugation and retreat of the attackers

“That two Hilux vans belonging to NSCDC were overrun and vandalized by the attackers. Five suspects have so far been arrested and are currently in the custody of the STF. Also, exhibits recovered include AK-47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges.

“In the course of the struggle with the attackers, Cpl. Abdullahi Umar 07NA attached to sector 8 STF sustained bullet injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the STF headquarters, Jos,” he said.

The national president of Mwagavul Development Association, Sir. Joseph Gwangkat, in a telephone interview, maintained that the attacks are still ongoing in various villages as at late Wednesday despite the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed by government.

He said: “The situation has escalated to other villages, attacks are ongoing now as I speak to you. It has not stopped. The attacks have moved down to Panyam, Pushit and part of Gindiri. The mass burial of those earlier killed took place today, I’m just coming back from the mass burial.”

Plateau State governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, a lawyer, expressed shock over the bloody attacks and called on security agents to act without delay.

Mutfwang, in a message of comfort to the affected communities, condemned the attack, which also left several persons injured and houses as well as valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.

He appealed to security agencies to rise up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting and securing citizens, particularly rural dwellers.The governor-elect, who was heartbroken over the renewed attacks, urged security agencies to collaborate and apprehend the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

Mutfwang tasked communities to strengthen “community relations and activate internal security mechanism such as the vigilante groups and hunters associations, to protect and secure citizens.”

Meanwhile, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack, stressing that “this is an act that can neither be tolerated or excused no matter the motivation.”

Lalong described the resurgence of attacks as “yet another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return the state to the dark days of pain and agony,” vowing that government will stop at nothing to ensure that “those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.”

At the moment, humanitarian crisis has rocked the affected communities as survivors struggle with trauma as well as lack of basic needs to push on as raining season is at hand which call for both short and long term intervention for victims of the attacks.