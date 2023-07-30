From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has succeeded in reuniting two children who were abandoned by an unknown child trafficker with their family.

According to the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, two children namely Divine Lucky aged 12 and Angel Lucky were on Thursday July 27 2023 sighted roaming the Tombia-Etegwe roundabout aimlessly which prompted a good Samaritan to take them to the Akenfa Police Division.

Butswat explained that the children were brought from Port-Harcourt, Rivers State by a suspected child trafficker who is believed to have abandoned the children.

He stated that with the latest development coming on the heels of the two children trafficked from Bayelsa to Abia and Enugu recently, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa has ordered surveillance on suspected child traffickers in the state.

” Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the children were stolen by a suspected child trafficker from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and brought to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“The Rivers Police Command was contacted and, on 29 July 2023, the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State Dr Thomas Bariere came to Yenagoa in the company of the parents of the children and took custody of them.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command *CP Tolani Alausa* has directed all Police operatives to intensify surveillance on the perpetrators of child trafficking in the State.

Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the unknown suspect who is still at large,” he said.