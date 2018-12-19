Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Bayelsa State to replace Mr. Joseph Mukan who had barely spent two months in the state.

The new police boss who has since resumed duties is Mr. Aminu Saleh who, until his redeployment was the CP Lagos Airport.

CPMukan has been redeployed to take his place at the Lagos Airport.

A statement from Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat, described Saleh as a professional Police Officer and a dogged crime fighter.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and well meaning individuals in the State that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the Command. He is CP Aminu Pai Saleh.

“He takes over from CP Joseph Mukan who has been redeployed to CP Airport, Lagos. Until his present posting he was the Commissioner of Police, Airport, Lagos.

“He is a dogged crime fighter and a professional Police officer, who has served in various commands and formations in various capacities.

“The Command, by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well meaning people of Bayelsa State to accord the new Commissioner of Police, the necessary support to discharge his duties of maintaining law and order in the state”.

READ ALSO: When Ojukwu varsity honoured Obiano’s wife, Air Peace boss, others

Recalled that CP Mukan had been redeployed to the state in October to replace Mr. Ebere Onyeagoro and his redeployment had attracted protests by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Bayelsa State House of Assembly the Bayelsa state Executive council and the Caucus chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party led government at the eight local government areas.

The forces against CP Mukan had raised eyebrows over the incessant posting of CP to Bayelsa State alleging that it was politically motivated to give the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state an advantage ahead of the 2019 elections.

CP Mukan had deployed intelligence mechanism to tackle crime in the state especially, in the state capital, Yenagoa, which has led to the arrests of high profile cultists including one of the killers of 16-year 100-level student of Niger Delta University, Seiyefa Fred.