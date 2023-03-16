• Deputy gov leads delegation to community, condemns renewed killings

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Less than a week after gunmen killed 17 people in the Zango Kataf community in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, no fewer than 10 people have, again, been killed in the area.

Four people were also injured in the incident which took place Tuesday night, according to a witness.

Chairman, Zangon Kataf, Francis Sani, who confirmed the incident, however, appealed for calm and urged the government to deploy more security personnel to the area, to stop the persistent attacks. President, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr. Samuel Ache, also confirmed the killings.

Ache said: “Ten people were killed, four injured, while others are still missing. The people have lost confidence in the military because of the persistent attacks. Instead of protecting the people, the military are supervising the killings.”

He further alleged that youth from neighbouring communities made efforts to repel the attack on the community, but were prevented by the military.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, yesterday, led the state government’s delegation to Zangon Kataf conveyed the condolences of the government and condemned the killings in strong terms, when she arrived at the palace of the Agwatyp, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

She further stated that the state government had, since last week, been working with the military and other security agencies on the unfortunate situation. The deputy governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to carry out an immediate assessment and provide assistance to the affected citizens.

Responding, HRH Dominic Gambo Yayaha thanked the deputy governor and the state government for the visit. The royal father expressed sadness over the violent attacks which he described as shocking, amidst spirited efforts by well-meaning individuals to promote peaceful coexistence among all people living in the chiefdom.

The Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Pheobe Sukai Yayi, and the Chairman, Zangon Kataf Local Government, Mr. Francis Sani, were in attendance.