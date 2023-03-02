By Bolaji Okunola

OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi has been dashed with a luxury mobile phone for netting brace in his club’s 0-3 win away to AS Monaco at the weekend.

Moffi, 23, increased his Ligue 1 goal tally to 14 by banging spectacular goals in the 8th and 26th minutes of the duel. Reacting to this, the club via Instagram disclosed the erstwhile FC Lorient attacker walked away with a latest iPhone which cost a whopping sum of eight hundred and forty thousand naira [N840K].

It was however gathered the phone was instrumental during the club post match celebration that involved players and staff of the team.

‘ We left the phone to the hero of the match, @ moffigram,’ the club disclosed in its latest social media update.

Meanwhile, having made an impressive league goal record which placed him 4th behind PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Lille’s Jonathan David and Reims’ Folarin Balogun, the goal poacher will be vying for more in tomorrow’s cracker at home to Auxerre.

Moffi signed for Nice on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy for €30 million and a 15% sell-on clause in favor of Lorient.