Strong indications have emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari might not personally present the 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly, as earlier proposed.

Instead, the president may send his Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr Udo Udoma to lay the budget separately before the two leaders of the National Assembly.

In a letter to the National Assembly leadership, President Buhari had last Thursday said he would be at the complex tomorrow to present the 2019 budget proposal before the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Daily Sun reliably gathered from multiple sources that barring any last minute change, Mr. Udoma would present the budget to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki in his office, with a cover letter from President Buhari and replicate the same with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

President Buhari’s purported decision to shelve the planned budget presentation was reportedly informed by recent developments in the National Assembly, especially threats by some members of the House of Representatives to boycott the exercise and ongoing industrial action by workers of the National Assembly.

It was further learnt that some lawmakers, particularly members of the lower legislative chamber, were plotting to boo or interrupt the president during the planned budget presentation.