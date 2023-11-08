From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Canadian Government has closed its High Commission in Abuja.

The closure is coming a day after an explosion at the High Commission claimed two, leaving two others wounded.

The Canadian High Commission, Abuja, in a notice on its website, said the closure was until further notice.

The Canadian High Commission further said Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance, should please contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, has condoled with the Canadian High Commission, Abuja, over the fire outbreak on Monday.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commiserates with the Canadian High Commission in Abuja over the unfortunate fire incident which left two persons, a contractor and a locally engaged staff of the Mission dead, with two others injured.

“The Ministry extends its condolences to the High Commissioner, Members of Staff of the Mission and the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the government said.