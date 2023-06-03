Fresh from a yearlong hiatus, Shun Breezy is back with his latest release, Personal.

The recording marks Shun Breezy’s triumphant return to the music scene as a fully reinvigorated act.

Personal is an ode by Shun Breezy that expresses feelings of romance and deep affection for his love interest. The overall theme of the song is aptly summed up in the recurring line ‘me I wanna take you personal’, proving the great lengths he is willing to go to stay partnered up.

Produced by wunderkind, Semzi, who is known for his exceptional production skills, the track is a demonstration of Shun Breezy’s unique style and vocal agility in blending soulful melodies with captivating beats, leaving listeners yearning for more.

Otherwise known as ‘D Chosen One’, Shun Breezy is poised to make a name for himself in the music industry, thanks to his incredibly talented singing and songwriting prowess. With his return, he is ready to take his place at center stage and showcase his artistry to the world.

Personal is available for streaming and download across music media platforms.