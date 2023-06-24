From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Paris-France

President Bola Tinubu has departed for London, United Kingdom following end of the two-day New Global Financial Pact Summit, held in Paris, France.

He was seen off by officials of the Nigerian Embassy led by Ambassador Kayode Laro, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Dr Hajo Sani and Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and some of his aides.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement said that President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to return to Abuja yesterday, decided to go to London, for a short private visit.

He said the President would be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Aside his participation at the summit, President Tinubu also held high-profile meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change,” Alake said.

The President had met with President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Benedict Oramah and President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso, and assured them that “Nigeria is ready for business and prepared to welcome investors.”