From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Embattled Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, has confirmed that she once received a text message from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), indicating that she scored 249 as against 362 that she claimed to had scored in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Miss Mmesomma, had challenged JAMB’s insistence that the result she was parading was fake, accusing the Board of “allocating” to her the UTME result that wasn’t hers.

But in a phone interview with Channels TV Sunrise Daily presenters, on Wednesday, Mmesomma, reluctantly admitted that there might be error somewhere but that wasn’t her fault neither did she put the blame on JAMB.

Her father, Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, who was interviewed first confirmed that Mmesomma is 19 years old as against the initial claim that she was 16 years, before he handed over the phone to her for further response.

Contrary to claims by JAMB that she sent several messages to JAMB requesting her result, Mmesomma, confirmed that she the only SMS she sent to JAMB was through its support system: “That’s the only SMS I sent there.”

When asked if she got any feedback, she said: “They (JAMB) didn’t reply. If they check their support system, they will see that I sent a text message that they didn’t reply.”

On the claim that she used an Airtel line, Mmesoma replied: “Yes, but added it was not through USSD code. The one I checked through the USSD code is the one of 360 that I saw,” she explained further.

Responding to the claim that the feedback from JAMB showed her score as 249, she agreed. “Yes,” she said. “After all was said and done, I now saw that I got 249. I sent them a text message there to know what really happened If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

Responding to the three years ban slammed on her by JAMB, she said the decision was unfair to her, stating that whatever error that might had been noticed was not her fault, hence she shouldn’t be meant to serve such punishment.