Two weeks after dropping the audio and video of Agba Baller, Don Crucifixto is set to begin a challenge among fans tagged: #agbaballerchallenge.

Basking in the euphoria of the audio and video toping the charts on radio and TV stations across the country, Crucifixto disclosed that the song would be used for the challenge, which is taking place on social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

According to the musician, the kids of Seyi Oluyole’s DreamCatchers Academy will kick off the #agbaballerchallenge, as they have promised to show their elements in the contest. “The challenge is aimed at exploring the creativity in an average fan, and also to have fun online with the hope that the expected creations will also be viral on social media platforms,” he stated.

Composed by Don Crucifixto and Joey Benks, Agba Baller was produced by Jay Ocean and Joey Benks. Performed by Tumininu Oluyole, CEO of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, the song also featured Wetly. The single and its video were released on May 12, 2023 and immediately garnered traffic online and offline.