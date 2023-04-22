By Damilola Fatunmise

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has assured music lovers, most especially, his fans that the Timeless Concert billed to hold at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos today, Sunday April 23 will be the ‘first of its kind’ in the country.

According to him, all security measures have been put in place towards a successful and eventful show. “People don’t even know that TBS is the safest place to have shows, and that’s what we are putting out so that a lot of negative impressions can be erased. I give my words and that of the Lagos Commissioner of Police who has pledged adequate support towards enforcing law and order during and after the show,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Torec Entertainment, Adetoro Fowoshere, noted that working with Davido once again shows that another magic is about to be created.

“We have dotted our lines, and are equally assuring attendees of their safety, including a smooth production and above all, electrifying performances by Davido,” she asserted.

Davido, however, used the opportunity of the press briefing to thank his fans for streaming his album, Timeless and for contributing to the success story of the project in less than a month. The musician added that the show was a way of coming out to celebrate and hang out after a six-month break from the music scene. He reiterated that all featured artistes on the Timeless album would be attending the concert.