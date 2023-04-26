From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The 16-month tussle that engulfed the stool of Orile Ilawo Community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has been finally put to rest as Governor Dapo Abiodun officially presented staff and other instruments of office to a new monarch, Oba (Prof) Alexander Olusegun MacGregor.

Speaking at the coronation and installation ceremony held at the Elegun-Mefa ancestral home of the Ilawo people of Egbaland, the governor charged the new monarch who is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology, to strive towards bringing his academic experience to bear while overseeing the affairs of the town.

Abiodun, represented at the event by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, tasked Oba McGregor to unrelentingly foster cooperation with other royal fathers in the state.

He also urged him to extend hands of love and fellowship to all those who competed for the stool with him through “speedy reconciliation”.

The governor further charged the traditional ruler to ensure that he is accessible, receptive and responsive to the yearnings of the people in his domain.

Emphasizing that the emergence of Oba MacGregor as the Olu of Ilawo town followed due process as prescribed by the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021 as well as the custom and traditions of Orile Ilawo, Abiodun, however, admonished him to deplore all efforts that will further champion peaceful co-existence with other neighbouring townships in Egbaland and the state in order to justify the mandate and trust the people reposed in him.

“Let me also implore you to immediately concentrate on the task of accelerating the pace of socio-economic development in Orile Ilawo town by mobilizing your people to continue to support the government, particularly, by performing their civic duties in the prompt payment of approved taxes, rates and levies, required for the provision of social amenities and general development of our dear state,” the governor stated

In his acceptance speech, Oba MacGregor vowed to use his new status as an avenue to re-awaken and sustain justice, peace and unity which he said is exactly what royalty represents from the days of their progenitors.

“We shall carry out reforms in palace administration in order to be adequately responsive to our peoples’ sincere and deep longing for justice, equity and stability. We shall strive to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families and communities along the principles of social justice.

“We shall use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbours far and near,” he declared.

The monarch, however, promised to use his new position to forge links with other traditional institutions here in Nigeria, in Africa and beyond; strengthen contacts and build linkages that will complement and enhance excellent bilateral relationships between the people of his community and the world.

He added: “We shall uphold and maintain the principle of neutrality and continue to pray for, and will always support the right kind of political leaders, who will safeguard the welfare of our people, provide for their basic needs, and who will accord due recognition to traditional institutions.

“We shall also support efforts to build partnerships and seek international assistance for the benefit of our people, Egbaland and the entire Yoruba race.”

The coronation ceremony was attended by prominent traditional rulers in the state, sons and daughters of Egbaland, top government functionaries as well as friends and associates of the monarch from the United Kingdom and the United States of America.