By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood actress Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, popularly known as Biola Bayo, has spoken on her journey to motherhood as she welcomes her first child; a son through surrogacy.

The actress, who got married for the second time to Oluwaseyi Akinrinde over a year ago, shared photos of her son’s feet on Instagram, narrating her painful journey in order to experience motherhood.

Biola Bayo revealed she had a failed IVF, one cancelled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogate attempts within two years before being blessed with her son.

The new mother is grateful to God for the testimony, her doctors and the surrogate mother who helped them with their child.

She wrote, “After one failed IVF, One cancelled surrogate circle. After three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and I with a great son through our surrogate mom. Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony. Thank you, Abba Father. God bless our doctors, God bless our surrogate mom. It’s a new dawn! Welcome to the world Baby “TA”. I’ll be glad to share my story to encourage all the TTC parents out there. May God answer your prayers and bless you with good children from the thrown of Grace and mercy.”