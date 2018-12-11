As a young man I loved the afro hair look. I wore it myself. My friends and I savoured the pleasure of being seen as people who had a heavy crown of hair on their heads. The beauty of afro hair is that it reaches for the sky just like Shehu Shagari’s cap in the 80s. it frames your face and makes it look compact and full. It makes your face full even a slim face, will look very full and your head, even a slim head looks very big. The fullness of your hair comes with a high level of confidence and swagger, an ego inflation, that you have on your head what most other people who hate afro hair don’t have, a sense of superiority which breeds some kind of superiority complex.

Afro hair as a fashion item went into oblivion and the short hair, the permed hair, the fried hair, the braided hair and the skin cut which is known in street lingo as gorimapa, took its place with astonishing success. Now afro hair has come back and it is sitting pretty on the heads of many young men and women, making the ugly ones among them look a little less ugly and the beautiful even more beautiful. But don’t rejoice yet because it has come to grief; there is a little accusation and interrogation of afro hair. In Benue State young men who wear afro hair are suspected to be cultists and their hair is forcibly brought down with a pair of scissors to ground zero. Very soon all persons with afro hair will be forced to change their hairstyle to the preferred hairstyle of the anti-cultism apostles in Benue so that crimes that are born through the womb of cultism may be wiped out. I have no idea whether women who wear afro hair are also affected since most women, cultists or non-cultists, prefer to wear their hair long. The visible exceptions among them are Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Ms Onyeka Onwenu, singer, broadcaster and actress who is known in entertainment circles as the Elegant Stallion. Both of them wear what is variously called skin cut, crew cut or gorimapa. The advantage of gorimapa is that it saves time and money. You only need to wash it, shampoo it, comb it and you are good to go. No burning sensation under the hair dryer, no waiting on the queue for hours at the salon for your turn to arrive, no angry exchanges when the wrong girl does the wrong thing on your hair. But many Nigerian girls will tell you that they do not want to have only one look so they have to keep changing their hair like a chameleon.