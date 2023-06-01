The biggest African music award ceremony in the Diaspora, African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), has dedicated its 10th edition to the celebration of African music excellence.

To the award organiser, the past decade in the history of contemporary African music has been unprecedented with numerous record-breaking achievements hence this year’s edition of AFRIMMA will honour African music ambassadors in a big way.

“AFRIMMA seeks to consolidate on the success of previous award ceremonies by continuing its quest of crossing boundaries with music. So, this year’s edition promises to be the biggest and best. AFRIMMA is 10 and African music in the past 10 years has reached new milestones, and it’s worth rolling out the drums in celebration,” AFRIMMA Board President, Anderson Obiagwu, said.

The award ceremony will take place at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2023. However, alongside the main ceremony would be the highly topical AFRIMMA Music Panel, which has come to be a feature of the awards. Also, the AFRIMMA fashion show, which holds on September 16, 2023 at the 5am Theatre, would be another historic event of the awards with renowned fashion houses gracing the stage.

AFRIMMA is the sole award ceremony in the Diaspora that celebrates African music stars on the international stage. The first edition was held on July 26, 2014 at Eisenmann Center, Dallas. The award caters to all musical genres including but not limited to Afrobeats, Assiko, Bongo, Decale, Highlife, Funaná, Genge, Hiplife, Kwaito, Lingala, and Soukous.