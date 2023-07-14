From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

African Youth Congress, a Pan-African Youth Advocacy Group, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the new Chairman, Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria’s President, Tinubu, was inaugurated as ECOWAS Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, Guinea- Bissau, few days ago.

Global President of the Congress, Comrade Danielson Akpan, in a statement, on Friday, said the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu was a clear indication that member-states of sub-regional body believe in his capacity to provide purposeful leadership in the sub-region.

He said: “the sub-region, evidently, requires strong leadership that will, expectedly, pull the nations and its people from the dungeon of poverty and underdevelopment, and we are optimistic that President Tinubu has all it takes to do that.

“African Youth Congress believes in his ability to unite the continent, and as a great democrat, that he will sustain and promote democracy in all the countries across Africa.”

The youth group leader advised that he make democracy, healthcare, education, human rights and unity his focal point, as he leads the sub-region out of its economic challenges, and improve multi-lateral relationship amongst member states.

He expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s tenure will bring good tidings to the sub-region, and that with his wealth of experience and ability as a team leader and player, ECOWAS member-states would feel the huge impact of President Tinubu in the coming months.

“With the statement made by the President in his acceptance speech, it’s clear that he understands very clearly the challenges of the sub-region, and has pledged to work with his colleagues in coming up with workable solutions in addressing them,” he added.

He said the youths were also happy that President Tinubu promised to uphold the tenets of democracy and rule of law by categorically taking a stand against any form of Coup d’etat in the sub-region and in Africa in general.

“The pronouncement sent a strong signal to any group contemplating to carry out any form of coup d’etat, which has become an unpopular way of governance in the world, urging them to have a rethink and drop the idea,” he said.