The immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has been invited by the Center for Pan-African and Peace Studies (CePAPS) of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, to speak on Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa.

The Dakuku Peterside Media Team, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the invitation extended to Peterside, who took NIMASA to national and international reckoning, is sequel to the centre’s hosting of a special event to celebrate the 2023 edition of Africa Day on May 25, 2023.

This year’s theme is “Afrocentric Architecture Defined: Developing New Landscapes for Nigeria Today, Tomorrow and Beyond” and “The Future of Africa & Nigeria’s Leadership Role.”

Peterside, a celebrated public sector turnaround expert, technocrat and columnist, will speak on “The Future of Africa and Nigeria’s Leadership Role,” where he is expected to identify the parameters of global and continental leadership and try to locate Nigeria in the African nexus of power and leadership.

The occasion would feature expert speakers and panelists who are set to discuss the importance of Afrocentric architecture in developing new landscapes for Nigeria and the role that Nigeria can play in shaping the future of Africa.

The event will take place both on-site at the NNPC Hall at the AUST campus in Abuja, as well as zoom online connect as a hybrid format by 11am.

The lecture, which is open to the public, is designed to be an interactive and engaging experience for all attendees and would afford all participants the opportunity to network with other professionals in the field of architecture and leadership.

The CePAPS is a leading research Center of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja dedicated to promoting Pan-African and peace studies throughout the continent.

The center is committed to advancing knowledge and understanding of Africa’s history, culture, and traditions, and to promoting sustainable development and social justice throughout the continent.

With its commitment to research and education, CePAPS is helping to shape the future of Africa and to ensure that the continent remains a vibrant and dynamic place for generations to come.