From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A Pan-Africanist organisation and the largest student movement in Africa, with a presence in 54 countries, the All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU) has urged President Bola Tinubu and his administration to come up with pragmatic policies that will result in job opportunities for students after graduation from tertiary institutions.

The call was made by the Vice President of the AASU, West Africa Chapter, Paul Matthew Kwassi, who hails from Republic of Ghana during presentation of the 2023 Africa Leadership Award of AASU to the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Dr. Adebayo Adepoju, representing, Ibarapa Central/North federal constituency in the 10th National Assembly.

He stated that it was imperative for Nigerian government and African countries to protect the interest of students, before gaining admission, during their studentship, and after graduation, towards bringing out the best in them for the overall betterment of the continent. He added the the goal of AASU is to promote unity among student organisations, in and outside of Africa, based on common goals.

Kwassi, who lauded Adepoju for his dedication to duty and true patriotism with his legislative activities since the 10th Assembly was inaugurated in June this year, noted that the lawmaker raised a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives recently on the need for immediate government’s intervention to protect hapless Nigerians from discrimination and obvious apartheid policies in the hands of foreign nationals and employers.

According to him, the motion has not only shown Adepoju’s genuine intention for the good people of Nigeria, also for the African continent at large, adding that subjugation of Africans by foreign nationals has become second nature.

Kwassi, who presented the Africa Leadership Award 2023 as ‘A Beacon of Hope for Africa’s Development’ to the lawmaker, also announced the induction of Adepoju into the AASU Hall of Fame. The AASU, he said, reposed confidence in Adepoju’s commitment to legislative assignments and assured him of their support at all times.

Addressing the AASU representative, Hon Adepoju, fondly called ‘Ibarapakan’, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Hassan Olaoniye, thanked the body for finding him worthy of the award, promising to use his position as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, to enhance the commission in ensuring that students are getting good jobs that are sustainable, not just for their families but also for members of their community.