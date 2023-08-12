For Damilola Olayemi Kolaq, CEO of Didah Emporium, African society is not fair to women, specially, entrepreneurs. In an encounter with Saturday Sun, Kolaq said, “I don’t think society is fair to women, because both genders still need to put in the same great energy to attain success. We are not getting any preferential treatment, so there is nothing like that. I love it when women are doing exceptional things. As the saying goes, ‘What a man can do, a woman can do better’. I would go into politics soon to do my best. In this era, women are doing wonderful things in all aspects. Let’s look at football, Asisat Oshoala is doing absolutely amazing. I picked football because I love soccer. Women can prove their worth when we task ourselves.”

Mrs Damilola cleared the age-long misconception about Abaya considered as a major Muslim women’s wear. “No, Abaya is not a religious outfit. As a matter of fact, I will refer to it as modern wear. There are so many people across the globe wearing Abaya, and it doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. The good thing about these outfits is that it makes one classy and respected in society. In those days, Abayas and boubous were believed to be for older women. These days, younger people tend to love it more.”