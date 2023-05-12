… As Belousova pledge commitment to develop budding talent in MMA

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

To promote Nigeria/African budding talent in Mixed Martial Art(MMA), the CEO of 54(5Five4Four),[ Natasa Belousova has vowed to continually use her platform to engaged African youths,create employment opportunity, develop their skills professionally and be committed to the development of fighters in the grassroots.

Belousova said that her firm has recognized they can develop a career in Mixed Martial Art and as a sport that need to grow in African continent, so they decided to promote it in African continent.

She added:”To achieve its goals,the firm has established collaborations with private and governmental sports organizations like the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), various promotions, different media and advertising groups, fitness brands both in Africa and abroad, establishing a network that form the base of building the African MMA ecosystem.

Belousova disclosed this during an interview session with journalists, at the official launch of the 2023 season of the African Knockout Championship, a mixed martial arts Championship created by “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman.

However,the event will feature 32 fighters from 14 countries across Africa contesting in the new season.The quest to finding the mixed martial arts champion in Nigeria would end with a winner, but must be determined by the contestant whose skills and drive impressed a nation and a wider audience across the continent.

The company’s COO,Rayan Fayad said the team have been through rigorous training, living together in a closed training camp and has created an environment filled with intrigues and start of a lifelong friendship, rivalries that stired up the competitive sides of all the fighters.

Fayad said with the company’s track record and infrastructure in Africa,the world’s fastest growing sport is developing the skills of indigenous athletes, a goal which aligns with the mission of the company,has fully touched down in Nigeria, creating the pathways for African athletes, towards professionalism.

” They have the opportunity to exhibit their talents, image locally and globally using our platform.

Moreso,the African Knockout Show, Season begins today, May 12th,2023 and would delivered all the punches the show had promised.

“Tickets are now on sale for the African Knock Out Champion face off,at

SOL Beach by Box Mall, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Oniru, Lagos.