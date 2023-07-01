From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu recognizes that Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, and he is prepared to step up to the challenge.

Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known to State House correspondents yesterday following the visit of President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau Umaro Embaló to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

According to a statement issued by Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the presidential spokesman told reporters that while the visit was of a private nature, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He also highlighted that the visit allowed Embaló, who is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries.

“President Embalo commended the laudable policy initiatives of President Tinubu in the last one month and added that everyone in the international community has been commending the giant strides of the Nigerian leader.

“He came to pay his solidarity and bond with a brother African Head of State, in the first instance, and in particular as a brother Head of State in West Africa.

“This is a very commendable sign of things to come in the entire West African region in terms of the atmosphere being generated by Nigeria’s giant steps in the last one month, and the need for Nigeria to take its rightful place in African affairs.

“Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet,” he added.

On the entourage of the visiting Bissau-Guinean leader were his Special Adviser, Caramo Camara, Chief of Staff, Califa Soares and Diplomatic Advisor, Ambassador Alfredo Cabral and Image Operator, Bonifacio Correia.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had earlier received the visiting President at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and Dele Alake, were also present during the visit.