By Emma Jemegah

Former Nigeria international, Austin Jay Jay Okocha is set to drag Africa football legends to Nigeria for the maiden edition of the African Heroes Penalty Cup slated for the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Lagos in the last quarter of the year.

The novel event will feature football legends from eight African countries as part of an effort to relive old memories and to celebrate them for their exploits in the game.

However, the players will not be engaged in conventional football matches but penalty kicks.

According to Okocha, the African Heroes Penalty Cup would be an annual event, starting from Nigeria, to bring back his former colleagues to show appreciation for their contributions to the game in a carnival-like and fun-filled event. “The idea was conceived to bring back the memories of the past for us to bond as family in a carnival-like atmosphere. It’s going to be competitive fun,” Okocha said.

The players expected and who have already confirmed their participation are El-Hadji Diouf-a former African Player of the Year, Henri Camara, Khalilou Fadiga from Senegal, Lucas Radebe, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Mark Fish from South Africa, Rigobert Song, Patrick Mboma from Cameroun, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah from Ghana, Kolo Toure, Salomon Kalou, Emmanuel Eboue from Cote d’Ivoire, Seydou Keita, Frederick Kanoute, Mohammed Sossoko from Mali, Mustapha Hadji, Marouane Chamakh, Youssouf Hadji from Morocco.

Two other veterans-Kalusha Bwalya and Titi Camara have been designated as referees for the event.

Earlier, the Chief Executive of ABAJ Multilinks, organisers of the event, Prince Dapo Ajibade, said the idea behind the African Heroes Penalty Cup is to give the fans another aspect of football where a legend will square up with a goalkeeper in an unbiased manner without support from the referee.