From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian Entrepreneur Onyeka Ifeanyi, Co-Founder of Beta Digitals and PR and Marketing Expert, emphasizes the crucial role of strategic public relations (PR) for Nigerian and African businesses. In his recent statement, Ifeanyi, also known as joshxclusive, warns that without proper consideration of strategic PR, numerous African businesses will find it challenging to reach their deserving audience.

“In today’s interconnected world, where information travels at lightning speed and consumer perceptions shape the success or failure of businesses, the importance of strategic public relations (PR) cannot be overstated,” says Ifeanyi. “For African businesses, especially those looking to expand globally or establish a strong local presence, investing in strategic PR is not just an option but a necessity. These companies need to be on the lookout for experts or agencies that have experience in handling such matters.”

With his extensive experience working behind the scenes and understanding clients’ needs, competitors, and industry dynamics in Nigeria, Onyeka Ifeanyi has worked with several reputable brands and individuals. Recognizing Africa’s diverse economies and rapidly growing markets, Ifeanyi believes that while the continent presents immense opportunities for businesses across sectors, many African companies still face significant challenges in gaining international recognition, building trust, and attracting investment. This is where strategic PR plays a pivotal role.

“Strategic PR is not a luxury but an imperative for African businesses,” reveals Ifeanyi. “By leveraging the power of effective communication, African companies can build strong brands, counter negative perceptions, manage crises, attract investment, and shape policies. Embracing strategic PR will not only enhance their competitive advantage but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the African business ecosystem. It’s time for African businesses to recognize the transformative potential of strategic PR and harness it to unlock their true potential on the global stage.”

Ifeanyi’s statement underlines the urgency for African businesses to prioritize strategic PR to overcome barriers and flourish in the global marketplace.