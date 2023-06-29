Nigeria has experienced a fruitful harvest of gold medals at the 2nd African Beach Games.

In addition to their previous gold in Teqball, Nigeria has now secured three more gold medals.

The mixed relay event saw Nigeria dominate with 80 points, narrowly defeating South Africa who scored 78 points.

Nigeria’s success continued in wrestling, as Blessing Oborodudu (70 kg) and Esther Kolawole (60 kg) emerged as champions in their respective weight categories, both securing gold medals through knockout victories.

South Africa settled for a silver medal in the wrestling competition.

These victories have also earned Nigeria and South Africa the opportunity to compete in the upcoming Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) World Beach Games.

This global event will take place from August 4 to August 12 in Bali, Indonesia.

Apart from the gold medals, Nigeria has also won a gold in Tecqball mixed doubles, as well as two silver medals and a bronze in water sports, resulting in a strong overall performance.

Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, expressed his excitement and praised the hardwork and dedication of the Nigerian athletes.

He acknowledged their tremendous efforts in reaching this stage of success.

Emmanuel Nweri, the Administrative Secretary of NOC said he was elated at the outstanding performance so far

”We have more prospects for more medals for events yet to be concluded.

”I give kudos to Team Nigeria,” Nweri said.