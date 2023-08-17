By Omotunde Alawode

The city of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada, was agog with the display of Africa’s rich cultural heritage at the maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu), with the theme “Rejigging Yoruba cultural heritage as catalyst for national and international unity, progress and development,” last week.

The cultural fiesta, which was organised by The Drum Online Media Inc., was graced by the cream of society, including government functionaries, royal fathers, political and religious leaders, cultural enthusiasts and socialites, among others, from North America, Europe, Asia and Africa, especially Nigeria.

The maiden edition was celebrated uniquely with a massive turnout of people. Various dance groups from Brazil, Iran, Uganda, Kenya and the Nigerian communities in Canada and drummers played to the admiration of culture enthusiasts.

In his welcome address, publisher of the Drum Online Media and convener of the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu), Prince Segun Akanni, said the event could not have come at a better time, given the avalanche of social, economic, political and religious challenges plaguing Africa.

His words: “There can be no gainsaying that the festival’s theme, ‘Rejigging Yoruba cultural heritage as catalyst for national and international unity, progress and fevelopment – The Ayan-Agalu example,’ is not only apt but also timely, given the legion of cultural erosion and neglect of core societal values that has pervaded most African countries, especially among the Yoruba of south-west Nigeria.

“Celebrating culture through the drums reinforces our collective desire and zeal to rejuvenate our moribund cultural heritages.

“My involvement in the preservation, restoration, promotion of Africa and Yoruba’s cultural heritage and values dates back to over 20 years, an exploit which has taken me to over 30 countries of the world.”

The occasion was also used to honour prominent Nigerians and Canadians who have shown support for Nigeria’s culture and heritage.

Some of the awardees were Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and post-humous award to High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications. Others were Gerry Weiner, former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State of Canada; Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly; Dele Momodu, publisher, Ovation International Magazine; Musiliu Akinsanya Oluomo; Nura Sani Kangiwa, director-general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism; Dr. Oludare Akande, chairman, Bellagio Air and founder, American Polytechnic of Nigeria; Lawal Quadri Obawole; and some senior United States military officers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada commended Akanni for his hard work in organising the festival and commitment to cultural exchange. He explained that Canada was truly a multicultural nation, made stronger and more resilient by diversity.

“The festival offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the richness, beauty and diversity of African and Nigerian culture, and highlighted many contributions that Canadians of African descent have made, and continue to make, to our country in all fields of endeavour,” he said.

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, said: “Ontario is proud to be home to a vibrant African and Nigerian population. This festival is an opportunity for Ontarians to celebrate the many contributions these communities have made to the cultural and economic fabric of our province. I thank The Drum Online for organising this event, and for everything you do to keep African communities connected and informed”.

The Nigeria High Commissioner to Canada, Adeyinka Asekun, said: “I am very pleased with your initiative to convene the inaugural Drum Festival aimed at promoting the prestigious culture of the Yoruba from the southern part of Nigeria. Cultural diplomacy is a cardinal aspect of Nigeria’s foreign policy and a very key area of focus of the Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa. To this end, we are, therefore, glad to confirm our support for this event.”

Governor Adeleke said: “I am indeed proud of the organiser and his team for this noble and legendary initiative aimed at revamping our indigenous tradition and culture from a state of near oblivion to a realm of global pedestal of fame, relevance and glory.”

Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said: “The Drum Festival has its root in the Kingdom of Ife, southwestern Nigeria and it is a symbolic presentation of our culture, particularly in relation to our social life, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence. I hereby congratulate my son, who is the convener of this initiative, Prince Akanni and his team for their efforts in celebrating the prestigious Yoruba and indeed African culture.”

The mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, commended the convener for his initiative. He said the Yoruba were undoubtedly one of the most endowed peoples replete with rich and prestigious tradition and culture in the world today.

The guest speaker, Prof. Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye, in his paper presentation on the theme of the festival, said: “Reinventing the art of drumming may mean the revival of the profession in Yoruba society, the enhancement of the dignity of the practitioners and the documentation of the drumming tradition in films for future scholarly studies.”

Prof. Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege commended the organiser for showcasing Africa’s cultural products. “I really admired how you have organized yourself, your resilience, and your untiring efforts to deliver this noble project,” he said.

Weiner noted that cultural convergence would further reinforce and solidify the relationship between Nigeria and Canada while also ensuring that both countries maintain and sustain the solidarity that the festival has the potential of establishing.

Momodu, in his goodwill message, said: “I congratulate and felicitate with you for celebrating African, especially Yoruba culture and tradition, by organising the maiden edition of The Drum Festival in Ontario, Canada.”

Ayo Owodunmi, Kitchener City councillor, Ward 5, said: “As a passionate Nigerian Canadian and a passionate advocate for the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage. I commend the organiser, The Drum Online Media, for their unwavering commitment to the recognition and promotion of Africa and Nigeria’s cultural heritage on both national and global platforms.

“The Yoruba race is blessed with rich and prestigious tradition. We must celebrate and showcase these cultural festivals to the world to appreciate the diversity of our unique heritage. It is an honour to celebrate this festival and pay homage to the drumming prowess and legacy of Ayangulu.”

One of the convener’s daughters, Olajire Grace Akanni, told the gathering that drums should be played to children because it helps them reduce stress and makes them smarter. “Drumming is physically intense for kids but it helps burn calories in 30 minutes of play and dancing to its rhythm. Also, when kids learn how to play the drum, it helps them not to be bored and it is very easy to learn,” she said.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion includes the representative of the Nigeria High Commissioner, Adeyinka Asekun, Mr. David Toyin Apinran, Oba (Prof) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlegen, Oba Adekunle Asamu Oyeyemi, Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade, Oba Festus Adekunle Adeyemi, Oba Samuel Olusegun Shobowale Benson, Oba Alagbe Adio Moroof Elegushi, Oba Olanrewaju Ige and Ayo Owodunni, among others.