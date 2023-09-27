From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Isa Ozo Mustapha, the Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has received a nomination for the esteemed Future Awards Africa Prize for Governance.

The Future Awards Africa is a collection of accolades presented by The Future Project to honour young individuals between the ages of 18 and 31 who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in the year in question

Demonstrating his dedication to leveraging his expertise in public relations and digital communications, Isa Ozo has been entrusted with the responsibility of conveying government policies and presenting them in the most comprehensible manner for the public’s benefit.

This was contained in a press statement he personally issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “Ozo shares this nomination with other distinguished peers dedicated to advancing good governance through political participation and activism.

“His success is not only a testament to his capabilities but also reflects the ethos of Governor Uba Sani, a detribalised leader and a youth-oriented governor who provides young talents like Isa Ozo with opportunities to excel.

“Before his appointment as Special Assistant to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Isa Ozo served as the Managing Director of a Public Relations firm, TimeTell Networks Limited.

“He also held the position of Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on New Media and fulfilled the role of a two-time organizer and curator for a community networking initiative, TEDxOkene.

“Additionally, he worked as a consultant for various government agencies, including the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), among others.

“This year’s theme, “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,” aptly captures the essence of the event.

“The list of nominees showcases an impressive array of individuals who have excelled and overcome barriers in their respective fields.

“It features notable names such as content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Guinness World Record-holding Chef Hilda Baci, acclaimed entrepreneur Jumoke Dada, Nigerian track and field sensation Tobi Amusan, Asisat Oshoala, Michele Alozie, singer-songwriter Asake, Singer Ayra Star, popular comedian Broda Shaggi, MTV VJ search star Omonhinmin ‘ILO’ Ilooise, and many more.

“The organizers have thoughtfully curated a list that truly embodies the spirit of challenging conventions and leaving a lasting impact on youth culture across the continent.

“The nominees span 25 categories, comprising 128 individuals who have successfully navigated three rigorous judging stages.”