• Says, we’re confident commission’ll conduct credible guber polls

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that there are significant improvements during today’s governorship and Houses of Assembly polls in the areas where lapses were identified during the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday February 25th of last month.

The advice was given by the organisation through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, during a telephone interview with Saturday Sun.

According to him, “Election is very vital in the life of a nation because it is through it that the leaders or those that will given will be elected. For that reason, INEC is being enjoined by Afenifere to ensure that all measures to guarantee free, fair and credible elections are put in place, as Nigerians troop out on Saturday March 18th to elect governors and members of Houses of Assembly

“With the way February 25th elections went, we have the confidence that INEC has the capacity to conduct free, fair and credible elections. We look forward to having a peaceful election. And the areas that lapses were noted during the February 25th elections, we hope that INEC is making sure that this time around, everything has been put in place to ensure that there won’t be complaints,

“We do know that it is not only INEC that can guarantee free, fair, and credible elections. Politicians, candidates, and voters as well as security agencies also have a lot of roles to play. So, Afenifere is enjoining everyone to ensure that we play out roles in the manner that will ensure free, fair, and credible election is held so that we will have a nation that we will be proud of.”