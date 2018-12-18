Archbishop Joseph Ehindero berates Afenifere leaders for openly endorsing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for 2019.

Tunde Thomas

Leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere have been advised to refrain from endorsing or campaigning for any candidate as 2019 general elections draw nearer.

The advice was handed down by General Overseer, Messiah New Life International Ministry, Archbishop Joseph Ehindero. He berated Afenifere leaders for openly endorsing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for 2019.

He also spoke on other national issues.

What is your reaction to the present state of the nation , some are saying that the nation needs a lot of prayers ahead of 2019?

It is unfortunate that the love and the bond that used to bind us together as a nation is no longer there. Now we have a lot of tribal sentiments playing out in our national life. Before, especially years after independence in 1960, the unity was there, the love was there , and the bond was very strong. Then we used to see ourselves as one Nigeria but today tribalism and ethnicity are dividing us, and that unity is no longer there.

Back then, Nigerians believed in hard work, they cherish values, integrity and morals but that is not the case again today. Today, immorality is on the rise, and the nation is fast decaying. Thank God for raising up President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria. If Buhari had not been elected into office in 2015, Nigeria would have been in a very terrible state. Those that were in power then before Buhari came, had messed up this nation. But we thank God that Buhari since 2015 has been doing a yeoman’s job to restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

The truth is that, as long as we don’t appreciate our own culture, we won’t record the desired and the expected development. Look at countries like China, India and those Arab nations that are making waves today, they are recording appreciable progress because they treasured and cherish their own cultures.

What I expect Nigerian elders to be doing now is to try as much as possible to engage in projects that will involve the preservation of our cultural heritages so that upcoming younger generations will know about them. We should not allow our culture to go into extinction.

But sadly, what some of these elders are doing is inimical to the progress of the country. Some of them like the Afenifere leaders are dabbling into politics. What is Afenifere’s business in politics? Why should Afenifere elders and leaders be endorsing and canvassing votes for party candidates?

Some people say they are doing that to protect the interests of the Yoruba ….

(Cuts in) No. I disagree. They are doing that to protect their own interests, but what Afenifere leaders are doing is dangerous. It can boomerang.It is not good. It can divide Yoruba nation.

How can Afenifere leaders be openly campaigning for Atiku Abubakar? Why are they campaigning against Buhari? Are these people politicians? Are they no longer elders and Yoruba leaders? What Afenifere leaders are doing by openly supporting Atiku Abubakar is capable of creating division among Yoruba. These people are supposed to play fatherly roles. What they are doing by supporting Atiku openly is wrong. They should retrace their steps. Afenifere by what they are doing are not preserving late Obafemi Awolowo legacies. Instead of taking sides in politics, Afenifere leaders are suppose to be promoting, and preserving Awolowo’s legacies.They are should be playing advisory roles.