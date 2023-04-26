From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The apex socio-cultural organization of Annang people worldwide, Afe Annang, has thrown its weight behind one of her prominent sons, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio by appealing to the other 108 senators-elect to the 10th Senate to massively support and elect him as the next Senate President.

In its executive meeting held at the Afe Secretariat, Ebibit Afaha Obong, in Abak LGA of Akwa Ibom State where a unanimous resolution and declaration was made in support of Senator Akpabio’s Senate Presidency, the Itai Afe Annang-in-Council congratulated the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and former minister of Niger Delta Affairs on his landslide victory in the February 25th, 2023 national assembly elections.

In its press release made available to Daily Sun as signed by Itai Afe Annang, His Majesty Blaise Udofia Awakama, and the national publicity secretary, Mr Sunny Udom, the organisation said Akpabio’s senatorial election triumph, was in the understanding of Annang people and the entire Akwa Ibom State, a clear sent-forth mandate for him to engage his colleagues for support for the Senate Presidency.

Afe Annang also noted that Senator Akpabio is eminently qualified in terms of zoning, national and international connections and networking, experience in good governance, and past political performance records.

“As far as zoning is concerned the South-South stands out as the zone to beat as no Senate President has ever been produced by the zone since after the late Senator Joseph Wayas left the office in 1983 – 40 years ago.

“If it is considered that our sister zone, the South-East has produced five Senate Presidents (one from each of its 5 states) in an unbroken back-to-back stream of 16 years in this Fourth Republic alone, all with the support of the South-South, then the South-East should take this as a payback period to support the South-South for their turn.

“Therefore, as the only ranking APC Senator and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio as son-in-law to the South-East should be trusted to carry the South-East and other geo-political zones along as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should in his famed kind-heartedness reciprocate Senator Akpabio’s goodwill and foresight as he was the first co-aspirant to step down for him causing the bandwagon effect for others to step down and ensure his victory at the primaries at Eagles Square, Abuja in May 2022.

“In addition, Senator Akpabio’s sweeping victory on February 25, 2023, also ensured that the president-elect gained 33% votes which are more than the constitutional requirement of 25% in Akwa Ibom State.”

Afe Annang explained further that it is also reciprocal for Tinubu to reward the loyalty of the South-South which gave him about 800,000 votes on February 25, 2023, while the South-East gave him a paltry 100,000 votes.

“Infact Senator Orji Uzor Kalu scored over 40,000 votes in his senatorial district alone while the president-elect scored only about 6,000 votes in the entire Abia State. Even Senator Osita Izunaso did not fare any better for the president-elect in Imo State.

In addition, the need for the balancing of the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the executive arm and Muslim Chief Justice of Nigeria in the judiciary arm with a Christian Senate President is of paramount importance for national unity, cohesion and religious inclusion.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio, a Christian, therefore fits squarely into this arrangement and should be supported by all well-meaning members of the 10th Senate,” the Afe Annang explained.