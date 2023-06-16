Guinea-Bissau have reclaimed the top spot in Group A after emerging victorious against Sao Tome and Principe in their fifth match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

In a tightly contested game, a goal by Belgium-based Zinho Gano in the 55th minute sealed the deal for Guinea-Bissau, resulting in a 1-0 away win over the Islanders

The match started with a goalless first half, but Gano broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the second half. This victory ensured that the Djurtus completed a comprehensive double over Sao Tome and Principe, who currently occupy the bottom spot in the group.

Head coach Baciro Cande-tutored Guinea-Bissau now sit atop Group A with 10 points from five matches, surpassing Nigeria by a single point.

The win puts the Djurtus in a favourable position to secure their fourth appearance at the AFCON.

However, the Super Eagles can reclaim the lead in the group if they defeat Sierra Leone in their upcoming match on Sunday, which will be held in Liberia.

As of now, Nigeria hold the second spot with nine points from four games, while Sierra Leone follow closely in third place with five points from four matches.