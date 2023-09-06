•As Peseiro arrives Uyo

The newly invited duo of Victor Boniface and Gift Orban has arrived in the country for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Both players made all the headlines in the world of football last season while presenting their clubs Gent and USG respectively.

Boniface has continued his impressive form with his new club Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga while Orban has kept his scoring form for Gent.

Their form earned them a call-up to the Super Eagles final group qualifier slated for Goodwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo this weekend.

The duo touched down in Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon as the Super Eagles camp is set to open on today in Uyo.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro has arrived in Uyo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sao Tome and Principe.

Peseiro, who days ago agreed an extension of his contract as Nigeria’s national team coach arrived in Uyo with his assistants on Tuesday, September 5.

The Super Eagles camp will open in Uyo on Wednesday, September 6 for the dead rubber AFCON qualification game against bottom-placed True Patriots.

The Eagles have already secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast but will look to end in first place ahead of Guinea Bissau that faces Sierra Leone.