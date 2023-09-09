The Super Eagles and their technical crew have moved from their Meridian hotel camp to a new one.

While there was no reason given for the change in camp base, the team’s new abode ahead of the Sunday qualifiers against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe is the Sheraton Four Point in Ikot Ekpene.

Meanwhile, the prices of the three categories of tickets for the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and São Tomé and Principe have been pegged at N1,000 for VVIP, the VIP wing sells for N500, while the popular stands go for N200.

The game is set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo tomorrow (Sunday), 10th September, 2023.

The three times African champions who have qualified for the 2024 African Nations Cup in Ivory Coast brushed aside São Tomé and Principe 10-0 in the first leg played in Libya.