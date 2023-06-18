By Rasaq Oboirien

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday qualified for 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire with a game to spare after beating Sierra Leone 3-2 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia, the Liberian capital.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero in the 5-goal thriller, scoring the winning goal in the last minute of added time, thus sending Nigeria to the continent’s biggest football fiesta for the 20th time.

Red-hot Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace with two first half goals in the 19th and 33rd minute, for his 17th goal in 26 caps for Nigeria, helping the Super Eagles to a 2-1 lead going into the break.

Osimhen, who became the African top scorer in the Italian Serie A, now surpasses Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo for most international goals.

Mustapha Bundu did well to give the Leone Stars a lifeline, scoring in the 41st minute. The home team stepped up it game in the second half, piling up the pressure on the Super Eagles defence.

The reward for the hard work came in the 84th minute for Sierra Leone, as Augustus Kargbo found the bottom corner with a low drive shot from 18yards to beat goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye in goal.

With the nearing full-time and a draw, Iheanacho found the net with an easy tap in making the most of an assist from Zaidu Sanusi. Nigeria now leads Group A with 12 points ahead of Guinea Bissau that has 10 points, as both countries have now qualified for next year’s AFCON.