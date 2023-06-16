After propelling the Super Eagles to an away win in their last outing against Guinea-Bissau, three powerful brands from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink are back again to drive the national team to another glorious outing in the AFCON qualification series.

With Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink solidly behind them, the Super Eagles are seeking a grand return to the Africa Cup of Nations and they will be gunning for an early qualification when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in one of the matchday 5 fixtures on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The Super Eagles are currently top in Group A with nine points from four games and only need to avoid defeat at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday to confirm their place at the next AFCON tournament to be hosted by Cote D’Ivoire.

Though the Jose Peseiro tutored side still have one more game at home against Sao Tome and Principe later in the year, many believe the Super Eagles should seal their place at next year’s tournament once and for all even with one game to spare.

The Portfolio Manager – Mainstream Brands, NB Plc., Ita Bassey while commending the Super Eagles for a job well done so far tasked them to finish off the assignment in Monrovia even before their last game in September.

He said: “We are confident that the Super Eagles will do the nation proud in Monrovia. We have been impressed with the team’s performance so far in the qualifiers and we believe that they have what it takes to qualify for the AFCON even before many other countries also aspire to be in Cote D’Ivoire.”

The Super Eagles are aware the Leone Stars are a stubborn team as they needed to come from behind before securing a 2-1 win when both teams faced off in Abuja last year.

Now going against an even more desperate Sierra Leonean side, coach Peseiro has rightly named a strong side that includes the highest goal scorer in the Serie A this just-concluded season, Victor Osimhen and the African MVP in the LaLiga, Samuel Chukwueze.

Indeed, many are confident the Super Eagles will deliver on the result needed especially with the support coming from the powerful Nigerian Breweries brands, Goldberg, Life Continental and ZAGG Energy Drink.