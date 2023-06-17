President of Liberia and 1995 World Footballer of The Year, George Opong Weah will be one of the spectators who will watch the MatchDay 5 of the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier game between Nigeria and Sierra Leone on Sunday, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

His presence at the stadium will also be an opportunity for Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen to meet his mentor, on Sunday.

In Monrovia, it is no longer news that President Geoge Weah could turn up at Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium to watch the must win game for both national teams. While Super Eagles need a win or draw to qualify for the 2024 AFCON, Sierra Leone also needs a win to reignite their hope of qualifying for the Nations Cup.

Sources revealed that the President is already going through his schedule to see if he has no international engagements that could keep him out of the country’s capital. “Mr President, George Weah will likely watch Nigeria play against Sierra Leone at Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium if all things goes according to plan. He is weighing his options if there are no international engagements on his itinerary,” decent sources revealed on Thursday morning.

Recall the encounter was moved to from Freetown to Monrovia due non availability of standard pitch in the capital, while the stadium in Bo was also rejected by CAF due to security and other logistic reasons.