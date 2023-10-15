THE president of the Confed-

eration of African Football

(Caf) has said there will be

a “zero tolerance” approach

to ensuring stadiums are safe

at the 2023 Africa Cup of

Nations (Afcon), which kicks

off in January.

Speaking at the draw for

next year’s tournament in

Ivory Coast, Patrice Motsepe

acknowledged “avoidable”

mistakes had been made dur-

ing the 2021 tournament in

Cameroon, which witnessed

a tragedy when at least eight

people were killed in a crush

outside Yaounde’s Olembe

Stadium.

“There’s a huge amount

of focus because the safety

of our spectators is crucial,”

Motsepe told BBC Sport

Africa.

“When families come to

watch a football match, they

have to be absolutely assured

that, from a Caf perspective

and our partners, we have

done everything possible in

line with global best practices

to make sure that the facilities and the infrastructure are

safe. “There’s zero toler-

ance.”

Two test events will be

held at the Felix Houphouet

Boigny Stadium in Abidjan

when Ivory Coast hosts

friendly games against Mo-

rocco and South Africa.

The tragedy in January

2022 unfolded after a gate to

the Olembe Stadium in Ya-

ounde was opened as a result

of a heavy build-up of specta-

tors during a Nations Cup

last-16 match between hosts

Cameroon and Comoros.

The stadium was kept

as the venue for the final,

despite the fatal incident.

“Some mistakes were

made, and some of those

mistakes were avoidable,”

said Motsepe.

“We’re very clear that the

quality of infrastructure to

host the top African competi- tion has to be world class.

“What we’re doing over

the next few months is to

make sure that the infrastruc-

ture in its totality is excel-

lent.”