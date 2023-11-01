By Sunday Ani

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has said that the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa’s (PMAWCA) Annual Council, and 18th Managing Directors’ Roundtable on the NPA, would further boost the realisation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said this ahead of the event, which is scheduled to hold from November 6 to 9, in Lagos.

The event, which would be opened by President Bola Tinubu is titled: “The Role of Ports in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The NPA boss said: “Our confidence in hosting this conference is a demonstration of our readiness to provide regional leadership in port competitiveness and is inspired by the uncommon trade facilitation orientation of Mr. President, who is already endorsing some of our initiatives for the maximization of our littoral assets under the auspices of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.”

Also speaking on Nigeria’s preparedness and expectations from the conference, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola said: “This gathering of maritime experts is very timely as it is coming when Nigeria is eager to provide leadership that is necessary to convert our marine and blue economy potentials to actualities in a bid to provide opportunities for our growing youth population. To demonstrate the premium we place on maximizing the emerging opportunities of AfCFTA, which is the focal point of the conference, we have given the Nigerian Ports Authority all the necessary support for a flawless hosting.”

The forum is a platform for cross-fertilisation of ideas and experiences as well as knowledge sharing to guide necessary policy action towards maximizing the maritime comparative advantage of the sub-region.