However, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the agreement citing economic protection as his reason. He says the agreement would expose industries and small businesses to external pressures and competitions, which could lead to closures and job losses.

A minimum of 22 ratifications are required to enable the AfCFTA to come into force, while 15 ratifications for the protocol on free movement of persons, right of residence and right of establishment.

South Africa, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Lesotho and Burundi signed the AfCFTA at the summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Chad and Swaziland ratified the agreement, which brings the total number of ratification to six.

Countries that signed the Consolidated Text earlier are Niger, Rwanda, Angola, CAR., Chad, Comoros, Congo, Djibouti, The Gambia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire, Seychelles, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Swaziland, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, DRC, Guinea, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, South Sudan, Uganda, Egypt, Ethiopia, Sao Tome and Principe, Togo and Tunisia.

So far, 49 out of the 55 members of the African Union signed the AfCFTA agreement.

“We are not enthusiastic about signing the EPA because of our largely youthful population. We are still struggling to provide jobs for them, and we want our youths to be kept busy.

“Presently, our industries cannot compete with the more efficient and highly technologically driven industries in Europe. We have to protect our industries and our youths.”

He also said Nigeria was delaying its signature to widen and deepen domestic consultations, to ensure all concerns were addressed, as it would not sign any agreement that would not fairly and equitably represent the interest of Nigeria and indeed, her African brothers and sisters.

However, the Director and Global Head, Communications and Events Management, Afreximbank, Mr Obi Emekekwue, while speaking at the annual Structured Trade Finance Seminar and Workshops held recently in Casablanca, Morocco, said the Agreement also comes with cost advantages and a robust chance to benefit from economies of scale. According to him, expanding markets offer important opportunities to develop regional value chains that can enhance diversification and competitiveness and consolidate and integrate production infrastructure and processes across borders.

Hear him: “Constrained access to markets limits the growth of firms. Therefore, for domestic firms, getting rid of local market constraints may improve growth prospects and access to finance and technology in the global economy.

“There are, however, notable challenges. If large firms gain a dominant position in the African market, they may crowd out small and medium-size firms. This suggests a need for complementary policies, including consumer protection and competition policies, to ensure a smooth transition.

“Full implementation of the AfCFTA would require the diverse countries in Africa to create shared institutions to provide public functions. There are clear economies of scale advantages in spreading these costs across the AfCFTA area.”

Emekekwue added that higher heterogeneity and political costs can be expected as a result of countries’ diverse cultural, political and economic arrangements, especially if some countries’ preferences for public goods and policies are incompatible with the preferences of other countries or subregions on the continent. “Heterogeneity can also be a source of value in the AfCFTA area if differences across the continent stimulate economic agents to specialise in the production

of different rival goods and services, while simultaneously learning from one another. And when there is little heterogeneity, conflict may arise because interest groups may have similar preferences for particular rival goods.