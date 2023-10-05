A.H. Mohammed, Bard and Ink Publishing, pp 213, 2021

By Damiete Braide

A.H. Mohammed’s second novel, I Was a Teen Rock Star, is not just a captivating exploration of the journey from adolescence to adulthood; it’s a mirror reflecting the complex journey of young Nigerians in pursuit of their dreams. Against the backdrop of contemporary Nigeria, the novel artfully encapsulates the struggles, aspirations, and the ever-present gap between ambition and reality that young individuals often face in their quest to realize their visions.

As the story of Lanre Bandele unfolds, we are confronted with a stark depiction of the issues that plague many young Nigerians. Loneliness, academic challenges, and a sense of abandonment are harsh realities for countless teenagers. These experiences resonate deeply in a society where pressures to conform and succeed can be suffocating.

At its core, this coming-of-age narrative revolves around the life of Lanre Bandele, a teenage schoolboy grappling with life’s challenges as he hangs by a thread of hope that one day, his dreams would be realized. The journey to realizing one’s dreams is never straightforward, and this is where the 213-page book, I Was a Teen Rock Star, excels. It’s a narrative that seamlessly weaves in themes of ambition, music, identity, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Lanre’s life might initially seem bleak, but it is his unwavering dream of pursuing a career in music that offers a glimmer of hope and purpose.

Just like his other thriller, “The Last Days at Forcados High”, A.H. Mohammed has kept readers on their toes with this exploration of the life of “the weird dada kid” who finds love and peace in his strings. The novel delves into the maturing of Lanre while exploring themes of ambition, music, identity, and the pursuit of dreams. It offers readers an intimate look into the challenges and aspirations that define the teenage years.

Lanre’s undying love for artists, which was fueled by what he thought was a superpower to create beauty when there was none grew more as he kept getting close to the guitar. He finds himself constantly suppressing the thoughts, ‘I hate school, I hate everything, Why don’t you all just leave me alone?, which he would have wanted to say to Aunty Alimat, her husband, Tope, his mom who ‘abandoned’ him at six as he discovers solace in his chords.

The title itself, I Was a Teen Rock Star, immediately sparks intrigue, suggesting a unique and potentially thrilling story. The concept of a teenager venturing into the world of rock music sets the stage for a narrative filled with excitement, dreams, and the challenges that come with pursuing an unconventional path.

This masterpiece takes pride in demonstrating a commendable level of grammar and writing style. The language used is accessible, making it suitable for a wide range of readers, including young adults. The author effectively buttresses the central point of the book, which revolves around Lanre’s dream of becoming a rock star.

Although the novel has proven itself to be a work of art, it cannot be without flaws. The pacing of the novel seems too fast. Mohammed, in some chapters, gives readers little time to absorb one action before the next occurs. For instance, in one minute, we see Uncle Banky arrive in the novel and, the next minute, he is taking an exit. The character development of some characters is faulty, and it leaves us with little or no time to create a solid perception of each character.

Another questionable moment in the novel is at the time when Mr. Hassan, Lanre’s principal, advises Lanre to study the arts rather than the sciences, as he believes it would be a better fit for him considering the reduced working intensity in the arts. Over time, it has been believed that the arts are easier than the sciences and Mohammed provides an indirect confirmation to that assumption.

It seems the author, who is a medical doctor and ophthalmologist practicing in the UK, finds fulfillment in writing books for the young at heart. Until his latest publication, he also authored The last das at Forcados High School. It is evident that his growing up in Lagos and educated at the University of Lagos, exposed the author to some of these experiences in Nigeria.

All that elements give the book it’s true source, meaning, depth, vitality and sense of usefulness to the readers.

The book, as a work of art, is like a plant, too. It needs the right soil to germinate, survive and bloom. Works that emanate from direct experience nourish the creative imagination in a more immediate, more effective way than the ones thought up far away from the site of the bleeding wound. That is the beauty of Mohammed’s I Was A Teen Rock Star, a seventeen chapter book.

Parents as well as guardians discourage their wards from studying the arts, as some of them believe it is an easier way to get through school. This has made people lose interest in the authenticity of studying arts related courses and find ‘better’ courses to study in the sciences.

A.H. Mohammed still remains one interested in portraying the journeys of young characters that face adversity and strive to achieve their goals. This suggests a perspective that values youth empowerment and resilience.

