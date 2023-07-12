From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director in National Commission for College of Education, Barr Mainasara Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Adron HomesAare Adetola Emmanuelking, Managing Director of Barcity Properties MrDominic Onyeka Eluagu and others have been honoured with the 2023 Africa CEO Merit Awards .

Addressing reporters after the event in Abuja, yesterday, the Managing Director of Barcity Properties Limited, Mr. Dominic Onyeka Eluagu, said the award is in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, job and value creation within the Nigeria ecosystem and he thanked the organisers for finding him worthy of such recognition.

Another receipt, Barr Mainasara Ibrahim, who is the Director, Legal Information & Corporate Services Dept in National Commission for College of Education, stated that the award will encourage him to do better and creating significant opportunities and economic hope for others.

Mainasara, speaking with a sense of urgency, said to the crowd which included celebrities, politicians and prominent business leaders ‘’we should pull resources together, we should commit now to help in anyway possible in economically empowering others.’’

Others honoured include Chairman of Fundvine Holding, Dr Enyinna Kasarachi, President of CAMEROON-INDIA BUSINESS COUNCIL, Ruth Tembe Biz, CEO of Bates Innovations Nig Ltd, Isabella Ayuk, CEO of Jolight Oil & Gas, Mr. Jonathan Onekutu, CEO of My Smart Group, Stephen Idam Aluu, CEO of Ummhi Homes, Hajiya Umma Adamu Sani, President of ZT Agriventures Ltd, Hon. Zahrau Basheer Garba, CEO of BSW Ghana, Hon. Samuel Aryeequaye, Anita Dilisu of Minani Salon & Spa, Chinyere Okonkwo, CEO of Pistis Oil & Gas Ltd, Mr. Zakariya Jidda of Deyaar Nigeria Ltd and a few others.

The Africa CEO Merit Awards was instituted by the Goodwill Ambassador Agency to honour deserving Africans in recognition of their hard work.

Speaking on the awards, the Founder of Goodwill Ambassador Agency, Amb. Dr. Chris Odey stated that the honour given to the recipients is in recognition of their high productivity, hard work and excellence and urged them to sustain it.