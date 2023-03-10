by Ajiri Daniels

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Secretariat of Action Democratic Party (ADP), has suspended the Acting Chairman of the Party in Kaduna State, Hon. Umar Isa for alleged anti-party activities.

Hon. Isa’s suspension which was conveyed in a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of ADP, Yabagi Yusuf Sani and Victor Fingesi respectively, said the suspension is with immediate effect.

The letter dated Wednesday 8th March, 2023, read that, “The National Working Committee (NWC) has received complaints from both officials and members of our great party in Kaduna Sate pointing to the fact that you have indulged in numerous activities that put the ADP to disadvantage and disrepute.

“At this critical of electioneering when political parties are working hard to garner support and win seats in the general elections, we consider what you have done as anti-party which amounts great violation of the Party’s Constitution, pursuant to Article 52.2.

“By this letter, you are suspended till further notice from the position of Acting State Chairman of Kaduna Sate.

“Furthermore, you are hereby directed without fail to handover all the party materials and paraphernalia in your possession to the AD Sate Deputy Chairman immediately,” the letter read.