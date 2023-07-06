From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has expressed optimism of winning the Imo State governorship election in November.

ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, spoke yesterday in Abuja when he presented the certificate of return to the party’s governorship candidate, Nwoga Onyekachi Steve.

Sani added that the primary election that produced Steve was transparent, orderly, peaceful and successful, adding that the party would support him throughout the process.

“I therefore welcome all of us to the National Secretariat of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) on this historic day preparatory to our occupation of the Government House in Owerri, Imo State come November 2023.

“What we are doing today is the continuation of the process that started in April 2023 when ADP held its gubernatorial primary election in Owerri.

“The primary election was transparent, orderly, peaceful and successful and His Excellency (Dr) Nwoga Onyekachi Steve emerged the winner. On behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), I congratulate you for winning the primaries.

“Before I present the Certificate of Return, permit me to say a little about the personage of our candidate.

“Dr Nwoga is a distinguished Nigerian, imbued with many parts: a political colossus and a humanitarian medical practitioner who is knowledgeable and willing to re-engineer Imo State.

“As a young man, he chose the medical profession because of the compassion he has for humanity, a trait he is set to extend through politics.

“Through the instrumentality of Dr Nwoga, ADP will dislodge the merciless and highhanded administration of the APC in Imo State.

“Imo State, fondly called the Eastern Heartland is on our mind. Those of you that are conversant with history will recall that Imolites are polished people.

“We, therefore, expect the Imo people to vote for only the person that would further polish issues that concern them. Dr Nwoga is the brain that Imo State needs now.”

Meanwhile, he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing the infamous fuel subsidy.

According to him, it was a known fact that the fuel subsidy could be likened to a ghost whose abode is unknown to anybody because it did not benefit citizens.

“Notwithstanding, fuel subsidy has been removed and Nigerians are groaning under the unbearable yoke of the removal.

“We are of the opinion that fuel subsidy removal should not just be removal for its sake but that the Federal Government should dig deep into how the whole system has been working from its inception to date.

“What we are saying in effect is, the massive corruption in the fuel subsidy regime should be probed and sanctions meted out to culprits.

“Having noted that the next stage now is the nature of palliatives as is been taunted everywhere.

“We advise the Federal Government to deploy scientific and calculated methods to administer the palliatives.

“For instance, the government can give food vouchers or stamps to the poorest of the poor; palliatives can be given to farmers by way of provision of farming inputs like fertilisers and agrochemicals.

“It could be recalled that farmers were enlisted into farmers’ wallets introduced by Mr Akinwumi Adesina as Minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. That formula can be used because of its transparency.

“It will be ironical and amusing for the leadership to live in opulence while the citizenry is asked to tighten their belts.”