By Henry Uche

In a bold stride towards revolutionising Nigeria’s environmental and economic landscape, the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) has affirmed that adopting climate- resilient business strategies will propel Nigeria towards a sustainable future, hence the to catalyse change.

Recognising the immense potential of technology and climate resilience, TTSWG demonstrates how to steer Nigeria into a more sustainable and prosperous era via its recent publication.

As sub-Saharan Africa grapples with pressing environmental challenges and seeks avenues to bolster its economic resilience, the TTSWG’s publication, themed “Climate Resilience as a Business Opportunity for Nigeria’s ICT Sector” provides a pathway for a resilient future for Nigeria.

By harnessing the power of technology in driving climate adaptation, TTSWG envisions a future where these intersecting forces not only mitigate the nation’s current environmental issues, but foster economic growth.

“Studies tell us that the global climate adaptation market could be worth $2tri by 2026. TTSWG believes Nigeria can not only hold a sizeable slice of this market but also leverage tech-driven climate resilience solutions to address the nation’s environmental and economic challenges.

“We have therefore channelled our research and thought leadership efforts to offer the ICT sector the insights it needs to lead this transformation,” says- Isaac Emmanuel, Sustainability Consultant at TTSWG Secretariat.

TTSWG’s multi-faceted approach involves fostering collaboration among stakeholders, from government bodies and private industries to academia and local communities. By leveraging shared expertise and resources, TTSWG aims to create a comprehensive strategy that not only mitigates the challenges posed by climate change but also paves the way for a greener and more robust economy.

Show quoted text

Show quoted text