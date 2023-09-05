By Charity Nwakaudu

Damilola Adeyeri, an entrepreneur, and his mother, Alaba Kareem Adeyeri, have been acquitted by the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The mother and son were arrested in 2020, following a petition by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

They were arrested on the grounds of alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, the duo were eventually acquitted, marking the end of a protracted and gruelling legal ordeal.

In a statement Damilola Adeyeri, upon regaining freedom from the EFCC detention centre in Lagos, revealed that their exoneration came about when new and compelling evidence surfaced, leaving no room for doubt regarding their innocence on all counts.

He said their prior conviction was rightfully overturned, as they both were discharged and acquitted of any wrongdoing.

“I thank God for vindicating me and my mother. It has been an incredibly trying time for us, but the truth has ultimately prevailed.

“Now, I am eager to put this chapter behind me and move forward with my life,” Damilola Ahmed Adeyeri told reporters.