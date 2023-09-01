From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Leading up to the national Census, Engineer Folajimi Buraimoh, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Folbemos Limited, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to embrace Individual Systematic Identification (ISI) reports to address the numerous challenges facing Nigeria.

ISI aims to incorporate data from every Nigerian, ensuring equitable representation in the distribution of national benefits.

Buraimoh, in an interview on Thursday, expressed, “The absence of a proper and comprehensive census database has resulted in the undocumented status of many citizens.”

“Technologically and networking-wise, Nigeria lags behind, with limited internet access and underutilization of digital resources. There is no effective digital or networking system catering to citizens’ needs,” he remarked.

The tech visionary explained that ISI establishes a functional job system for the masses, positioning Nigeria as a frontrunner in the digital era. It introduces a fresh identity to the corporate strategic system, revolutionizing mindsets through emphasizing a better work ethic.

He emphasized the merging of traditional and contemporary mindsets to instill human motivation, fostering enduring solutions that will reinvigorate a forward-thinking Nigeria.

This endeavor focuses on reducing unemployment and poverty rates over time, enhancing living standards, thereby encouraging economic spending and boosting the influx of funds into the Nigerian economy.

“Building trust within the Nigerian system, encompassing Business to Business, Consumer to Business, and, significantly, Citizen to Government perspectives.”

Furthermore, he lamented the wastage of Nigeria’s mineral resources due to inadequate documentation of its citizens.

“It’s impossible to succeed as a nation without a comprehensive database. I implore President Tinubu to review and endorse the report as it promises to drive income generation in the near future.”

Elaborating on the benefits, he detailed that the ISI system leverages technology to develop a transportation platform for efficient logistics solutions. This initiative reduces operational and maintenance expenses for service setup and updates, while migrating legacy applications and micro-services modules to the cloud.

The majority of Nigerians, particularly the unemployed, those living below the average daily cost of living, and individuals working in jobs mismatched with their qualifications and skills, stand to gain from this system. It generates employment, offers digital products and services, boosts internet usage, and enhances transparency across citizens, government, consumers, and businesses.

“The system eradicates unemployment, poverty, and diminishes crime rates while enabling easy access to digitization.”

The ISI system serves as a transformative solution for the Nigerian government, streamlining governance, fostering mass trust, and simultaneously injecting funds into the economy through taxation. It aids in creating an accurate, comprehensive database system, serving as a robust census platform.

“The ISI system opens doors to foreign investors and promotes tourism. Utilizing our key resource, ‘The Masses,’ Nigeria has the potential to emerge as an exceptional market.”