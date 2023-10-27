From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, unveiled the N100 billion infrastructure plan and promised to construct five flyovers across the state.

Unveiling the plan at the Exco chamber of the governor’s office, Adeleke promised to rehabilitate 345 health centers in the 332 wards, and construction of phase two of borehole water in 332 wards.

He also promised to rehabilitate 31 schools in the 30 mother local governments of Osun and Area Council including rehabilitation of 45 roads of at least one kilometer in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 Kilometers.

“In a bid to ease traffic jams and reduce road accidents, we are dualizing some roads in some major towns to start with. The listed towns include Osogbo, Ede, and Ilesha.

“As a follow-up to the completed rehabilitation of selected schools, the government has commenced the process of recruiting new teachers to address the teachers’ shortage in our schools. Currently, a need assessment is ongoing to determine the teachers’ requirements across subjects and schools. This will help to determine the number of teachers to recruit.

“We are to install street lights in all major towns, especially Osogbo as the State Capital. This is important to enhance security surveillance and boost the night economy.

“Construction of five Flyovers to ease traffic accidents and traffic jams at Okefia and Lameco in Osogbo, one in Ikirun, one in Ile-Ife, and one at Owode-Ede. All these projects shall be completed within 12 months by the grace of God,” Adeleke said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the project is the first of its kind in the history of Africa.