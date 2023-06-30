From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed plans to enroll contributory pensioners in the state health insurance scheme.

He said d he has also issued a directive for the immediate payment of pension entitlement as planned in the template released earlier this year.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, quoted Adeleke as saying this during a visit of the elder state men.

Governor Adeleke noted that the template released earlier this year on clearing of outstanding salaries and pensions is still in force and he subsequently directed the Head of Service to fast-track the implementation by ensuring the payment of the pension arrears is in line with the approved template.

“The template was created with an eye on gradual clearing of the salary and pension debts. This was in recognition of the financial status of the state which is well documented and known to the public. Our administration focuses on meeting the various needs of the state within a tight financial situation.

“Our administration is however prioritizing workers’ welfare which covers in and out of service workers. I restate our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens, the pensioners. The phased payment is a standby directive, and I assured our pensioners that they are not and can not be forgotten.

“Our administration is working hard on health insurance enrollment for the pensioners. Our senior citizens need constant health attention. We think the best approach is to enroll them as that will ease the burden of treatment during their retirement.

“We are working on the details. Once it is finalized, we will release it for immediate implementation,” Adeleke added.